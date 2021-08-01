Shiawassee County commissioners chair resigns after hazard pay criticism

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — During a Shiawassee County Commissioner’s board meeting today, Chairman Jeremy Root stepped down from his position and decided to continue his duties as a commissioner. The board appointed Greg Brodeur as the new interim board chair.

“I Jeremy Root hereby resigned my position as chairman of the Shiawassee Board of Commissioner effective immediately. However, I will retain my position as a commissioner,” Root wrote in a letter to the board.

Community members tonight say they’re relieved that Root has stepped down, but some are not thrilled that he’s keeping a spot on the board.

“I was happy to hear that he resigned as chairman but I would have been even more happy if he would have been gone completely,” said Emily Thomas, a Shiawassee County resident.

Back in July, the board voted to give money to the county employees, and that included $65 thousand dollars, which would go to the board of commissioners. They say they did not know about it, but Root did.

In the end, they agreed to give the money back. A Genesse County judge ordered the board to revote on how it should be distributed.

Several people feel the money should go towards helping residents.

“This is our county, this is our home, this is our money. There’s people that I know that is losing housing that they could be using this money for frontline workers to keep their house,” said Thomas.

The newly appointed Interm Chair Gregory Brodeur says now is the time to try and rebuild trust with the community after this incident.

” I’m going to try to make sure that we are far more professional than possibly been in the past. Try to tamp down on people’s emotional outbursts, try to make sure none of the board members feel like they’re on the outside, and certainly make sure that the public feels that we are being open,” said Brodeur.

He’s been on the board for 7 months and residents like Thomas are looking forward to this fresh start.



“I’m hoping he completely revamps, takes everything that we said to heart, and moves forward with,” Thomas said.