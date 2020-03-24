Shiawassee County is asking for your help in donating during COVID-19 outbreak

CORUNNA, MI- The United Way of Genesee County, Serving Genesee and Shiawassee Counties, has established a fund to assist those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in Shiawassee County.

Funds will be distributed through a review process for cases that are presented through the Shiawassee County Community Hotline at 989-743-2460.

Donations collected will stay in Shiawassee County to assist those in need.

Contributions can be made online by visiting https://www.unitedwaygenesee.org/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=39

If you are in need during this outbreak, please call the coronavirus hotline at 989-743-2460, available Monday-Friday from 9AM-4PM, if you call after hours you can leave a message.