SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the return of a stolen vehicle.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is offering $1,000 to anybody with information that leads to the recovery of a 2016 Bobcat 3650 UTV.

The UTV was stolen Friday night from the area of Cork Road and Beard Road in Antrim Township.

Anybody with information can call the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (989) 720-TIPS.