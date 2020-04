Shiawassee County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Shiawassee County Health Department reported the seventh death in the county from coronavirus is a 90-year-old woman.

Nearly one-third of the total 130 people diagnosed with coronavirus in Shiawassee County have recovered.

So far, females have been diagnosed with coronavirus two times more than males in Shiawassee County.

The age range of people diagnosed with the virus is 15 to 99 years old.