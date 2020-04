Shiawassee County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Shiawassee County Health Department has reported the fifth COVID-19 related death in the county. This individual was a male in his 60’s.

In Shiawassee County, there are a total of 123 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32 people have recovered.

More females than males have COVID-19 in the county and the cases age range falls between 15 and 99 years old.

Across mid-Michigan, Ingham and Jackson Counties have the most COVID-19 cases.