Shiawassee County residents concerned with Delta variant

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Health officials are encouraging people to take precautions as the Delta variant was found in Shiawassee county yesterday.

But are those that live there worried about this new variant?

50% of people in Shiawassee county are fully vaccinated, and now that the Delta variant is here, 6 News asked people what their thoughts are.



“I am fully vaccinated so I’m not overly concerned about it but obviously there are some concerns. I have grandchildren and I’m worried about them mainly,” said Denita Root, a Shiawassee county resident.



“I do have concerns just because everyone’s kind of gotten relaxed and we’ve gotten back to those habits of being around each other without a mask on,” said Robin Lentz, another Shiawassee county resident.

Lentz and her daughter are fully vaccinated. She says her concern is moving backwards.

“I think a lot of people are ready to not have a mask so I think that’s going to be a problem,” said Lentz.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says there won’t be a mask mandate despite the CDC’s guidance.

But the Shiawassee Health Department wants people to wear a mask around those who are not vaccinated, especially in crowded areas.

Maintain 6 feet, wash your hands, stay home if you’re feeling sick, and get vaccinated if you haven’t.



“I balked a little bit, but my daughters got vaccinated, and after that, I thought you know what I just think I would feel more comfortable being vaccinated, and I do I’m fine with it now,” said Root.

Lentz says her family started discussing whether they should wear masks again.

“And I know the kids don’t want to go back to mask but I also want to make sure everyone’s safe. If that means masking up, I rather mask up and still be able to be around everybody,” said Lentz.

Starting Tuesday, you’ll be able to get vaccinated at the Shiawassee county health department from 1 to 4 P.M.

You can schedule an appointment online or call the health department.