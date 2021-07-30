Shiawassee County residents concerned with Delta variant

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Health officials are encouraging people to take precautions as the Delta variant was found in Shiawassee county yesterday.

But are those that live there worried about this new variant?

50% of people in Shiawassee county are fully vaccinated, and now that the Delta variant is here, 6 News asked people what their thoughts are.


“I am fully vaccinated so I’m not overly concerned about it but obviously there are some concerns. I have grandchildren and I’m worried about them mainly,” said Denita Root, a Shiawassee county resident.


“I do have concerns just because everyone’s kind of gotten relaxed and we’ve gotten back to those habits of being around each other without a mask on,” said Robin Lentz, another Shiawassee county resident.

Lentz and her daughter are fully vaccinated. She says her concern is moving backwards.

“I think a lot of people are ready to not have a mask so I think that’s going to be a problem,” said Lentz.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says there won’t be a mask mandate despite the CDC’s guidance.

But the Shiawassee Health Department wants people to wear a mask around those who are not vaccinated, especially in crowded areas.

Maintain 6 feet, wash your hands, stay home if you’re feeling sick, and get vaccinated if you haven’t.

“I balked a little bit, but my daughters got vaccinated, and after that, I thought you know what I just think I would feel more comfortable being vaccinated, and I do I’m fine with it now,” said Root.

Lentz says her family started discussing whether they should wear masks again.

“And I know the kids don’t want to go back to mask but I also want to make sure everyone’s safe. If that means masking up, I rather mask up and still be able to be around everybody,” said Lentz.

Starting Tuesday, you’ll be able to get vaccinated at the Shiawassee county health department from 1 to 4 P.M.

You can schedule an appointment online or call the health department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar