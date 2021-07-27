Shiawassee County Sheriff, Corunna Police, seeking help in storage unit burglary cases

CORUNNA, Mich. (WLNS) – The Corunna City Police Department is investigating multiple breaking-and-entering cases involving storage unit facilities on M21 and M71.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. on June 27, a suspect had been seen cutting off locks on 5 storage units at the Attic Storage Facility on the 900 block of Corunna Ave on M71. The owner of the business gave the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office the following description:

White male, mid 20s. Approximately 5’10”, around 160 pounds with a medium build. “Scruffy” facial hair with a ball cap, dark shirt and jeans.

He was seen driving a silver 2010 Chevrolet HHR with no license plate and a blacked-out back window. The suspect was last seen on Corunna ave. The photo below is similar to the suspect’s vehicle, but not his actual car.

If anyone has information regarding these cases, you can contact Chief Mark Schmitzer of the Corunna City Police Dept. at (989) 743-6170 or call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (989) 720-tips