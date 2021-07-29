Shiawassee County Sheriff’s office investigating fatal crash on State rd

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Rd at around 7:49 a.m. on Thursday.

According to Sheriff’s Office, the driver drifted off the road and struck a tree. Witnesses said the driver was unresponsive. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver was identified as 53-year-old Dennis Lee Sexton Jr of Chesaning. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Corunna Area Ambulance, Corunna Caledonia Fire Department and Michigan State Police