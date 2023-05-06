SAGINAW, Mich. (WLNS) — While the warmer weather is starting to creep in, the Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity is looking to get a head start on their projects for this summer.

And they’re searching for volunteers.

Construction manager Mike Berthume said he loves his role at Habitat for Humanity. But he can’t do it alone.

“I just started last August with them,” Berthume said. “A big part of it is the volunteers.”

He said they’re always on the lookout for help to assist with projects like the future house they started on Saturday.

“We’re just getting a little pre-layout and stuff like that. And getting ready for the volunteers,” he said.

Organizers said the 1232-square-foot house will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage on an insulated slab. The house will be extremely eco-friendly with the goal of keeping operating costs low for the homeowner.

“This will be a very energy-efficient home. It’s got to meet energy star ratings and situations like that,” Berthume said.

He added that he’s grateful to help out and he always leaves the job with a sense of accomplishment.

“Just a good organization to work with. If you need help with home repairs, a new house, volunteer work, they do a lot of good things,” the construction manager said.

Habitat for Humanity leadership said the need for rentals and homes for purchase is being highlighted more than ever.

“By putting our resources together we can bring affordable, energy-efficient homes to our community to be purchased by qualifying home buyers who are seeking an improved financial life for themselves and their families,” said Carmen Mora, Executive Director.

Berthume said they’re looking for help, no matter the skill set.

“If you’re willing to volunteer, it doesn’t matter your skills. We’ll work with whatever you can bring us,” he said.

If you’re interested in helping out for additional builds you can contact Lindsay Olgine at (989) 753-5200 or lindsayolgine@sshfh.org