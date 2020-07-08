Shiawassee Health Department warns of COVID-19 after fireworks show at a church

Corunna, Mich. (WLNS) – Immanuel Baptist Church was informed Saturday, July 4, that two people who reside in Clinton county that attended the outdoor firework display Sunday, June 28, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Since testing positive, health investigations found the individuals were exposed to COVID prior to the event and attended not yet exhibiting symptoms but practiced social distancing while at the firework event.

Upon receiving a positive test, the individuals contacted Immanuel Baptist Church and shared that they came in proximity with one individual outside their household at the event.

This person was immediately notified and has since self-quarantined and remained symptom-free for the past ten days.

The two positive individuals have not attended any indoor services at Immanuel Baptist Church.

Currently, no other individuals have reported COVID symptoms that have attended any recent Immanuel Baptist Church services or events.