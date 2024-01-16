DURAND, Mich. (WLNS) – The wintertime can be a very challenging time for people and families who find themselves unable to afford proper winter gear to stay warm. Meanwhile, there’s a new place in Shiawassee County working to do something about that.

In fact, when you step inside, you can walk back outside with your hands full of free stuff.

After almost a month a being open, Steve and Kim Watson said they’ve already helped hundreds of families at ‘MI Turning Point,’ and they’re just getting warmed up.

The store front of a new free store in Shiawassee County. (WLNS)

“We have shoes, boots, coats, bedding, tons of clothes, toys for the kids,” one owner of the nonprofit, Steve Watson said. “The first Monday that we were officially open, we had like fifty-some people like in the first hour. So, out of that fifty-some people there were thousands of items that went through.”

Steve said while some people might not want to ask for help when they’re battling the cold, he would rather help someone out than see them suffer.

“You don’t want pride to step in the way of being cold for your kids and stuff like that. It’s like, we’re here. We are here to come and get the stuff you need,” Steve said.

For Steve and Kim, they said it’s the least they can do.

“It’s heartwarming, especially when they come and they actually get bags. I mean two bags, and the kids come and get their toys. They’re just happy and it’s a relief,” Kim Watson said.

The nonprofit is located near downtown Durand and is donation dependent.

“We can do our part. I know we can’t change the world but we can do our part around here,” Steve Watson said.

The Watson’s said they’re always accepting more items. If you’re interested in donating or volunteering, you can call them at 989-277-5507.