LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman from Shiawassee County managed to turn $30 in lottery winnings this month into $1.5 million.

“I bought two Fast Cash tickets and won $30, so I reinvested my winnings on two more tickets,” said the Durand woman, who wanted to remain anonymous. “I scanned both before leaving the store and one gave a message to file a claim, so I took the ticket out to my car and looked it over.”

Once she looked over the winning ticket, the woman did a double-take. “I thought I had won $250,000, but I called the Lottery office to make sure,” she said. “I was at work when I got a call back from the lottery. When the employee told me I’d won $1.5 million, I yelled: ‘Wait, what did you just say?’ I was expecting to hear $250,000, so I was flabbergasted when I heard $1.5 million.”

The lucky winner called her husband shortly thereafter. “Once he answered, I yelled: ‘Honey, we’re millionaires!’ The rest of the day was a complete blur,” she said.

She recently visited lottery headquarters to claim her prize and plans to save her winnings.

Another Michigan lottery player won a $3.4 million jackpot Wednesday night after buying the winning ticket online, but the lottery has not specified who was the winner, whether they’ve claimed the prize, or where in Michigan they are from.