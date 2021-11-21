Shipping delays could cause more holiday stress

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you haven’t started getting ideas for Christmas gifts this year, you might want to start now as supply chain issues are impacting stores.

“One of our largest companies that we normally get stuff very fast with, like in a month, we actually just now got everything we just ordered in January,” said Jacob Hill, store manager of Bradly’s Home and Garden.

For some stores in Lansing’s Old Town, Hill said that thankfully not every distribution company is having problems.

“Luckily, we do have multiple companies we can rely on and they do have a lot of things in stock so we are able to get things pretty quickly. So we have things to fill in space over time,” Hill said.

From home goods to art, supply chain shortages may be the Scrooge this Christmas story.

“A lot of the artists are having supply change issues in terms of getting the materials they even need to make their work. And so a lot of them, I have not been able to get anything from them this year. Others ones are running far behind in terms of getting what we needed in,” said Kathy Holcomb, owner of Absolute Gallery.

Despite all the shipping delays, small business owners like Jennifer Hinze have made changes to make sure they’re ready for the holiday rush.

“It’s one of those deals where I think this year we kind of figured out we need to go elsewhere for different things and that’s okay. You know, if you have to do it, you have to do it. And I’m sure we’ll go back to other brands as soon as we can but got to figure it out as a small business you have to give people what they need,” she said.

Hinze said looking ahead, she and her team are ready and hope that the community keeps local stores in mind.

“Super convenient to have that Amazon truck pull up every day but that comes with a price and sometimes the price is a small business”, she said.

Store owners are hopeful that holiday shopping will bring in crowds with many extending hours and having more staff on hand.