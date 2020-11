As the extreme impacts of climate change continue to escalate, the Trump administration has spent the last four years denying the evidence and pursuing its agenda of repealing environmental regulations. The U.S. has pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord, an international agreement signed by every country on Earth, and in doing so, abdicated leadership on the issue.

But if President-elect Joe Biden has his way, the tide is about to turn. Mr. Biden's climate agenda is among the most aggressive set of plans any nation has laid out. Questions remain, however, about how much can the Biden administration can get done on this issue, especially if Democrats do not gain control of the Senate.