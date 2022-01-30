Shooting in Lansing leads to one man hurt

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Lansing Police Department received a phone call shortly after 11 a.m. with reports of shots fired at the 3000 block of Deerfield Avenue.

Authorities said a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds was transported to a local hospital. At this time, the police have not told us details regarding the shooting. However, Lansing Police told 6 News they do not believe this is a random act of violence.

Police car at the scene

Deerfield Avenue is blocked off as police continue their investigation. Our 6 News crew will continue to keep you updated on-air and online.