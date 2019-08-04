Breaking News
Shooting leaves 9 dead, 16 injured in Ohio

News
Police are investigating a mass shooting that left ten people dead in Dayton, Ohio’s Oregon District.

According to CBS station WHIOTV, 10 people are confirmed dead (including the shooter) and at least 16 have been wounded in the shooting near Ned Peppers Bar on East Fifth Street.

The Dayton Police Dept. tweeted at 3:14 a.m. “We are actively investigating an active shooter incident in the #OregonDistrict. Please avoid the area. More information to come.”

WHIO reports that police are trying to identify the suspect, who was shot to death by Dayton police officers and that they believe there was only the one suspect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

