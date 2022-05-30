LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning on Monday or late night on Sunday.

At 12:30 A.M., officers responded to a shots fired call on the corner of Deerfield Ave and Cabot Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence and bullet casings but no victims.

Shortly after two gunshot victims, a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man appeared at a nearby hospital.

The two men are cooperating with the investigation. The 21-year-old man was released from the hospital. The 19-year-old man is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.