POLICE: Shots fired on June St. near Marshall Park

UPDATE: (3/12/2021, 8:35 P.M.) LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department received calls around 7:45 p.m. saying shots were fired on June St near Marshall Park

A large group was gathered for a candlelight vigil.

No one was injured but shell casings have been found on scene.

The suspected vehicle is a white SUV.

The investigation is ongoing and the Lansing Police Department encourages those with information to contact them.

(Correction: the shooting took place near Marshall Park)

———————————————————————————————————————————————————

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A heavy police and first responder presence can be seen on June Street in Lansing.

Fire trucks, ambulances and Police vehicles have been spotted.

What the incident itself is has yet to be reported.

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.