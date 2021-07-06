Shooting of 16-year-old on July 4th in Lansing believed accidental







LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A 16-year-old who was shot in Lansing on Sunday, July 4th is expected to survive, and police say they believe it was an accident.

According to the Lansing Police Department, when officers got to the home in the 3600 block of Karen Street, they found the girl with a gunshot wound to the back. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is now stable.

Police say based on their early investigation, the girl and several others were in possession of a handgun. The gun went off and the victim was hit by the bullet.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Police will continue to investigate, but do not believe the 16-year-old was shot on purpose.

Lansing Police Department asks anyone with information to call one of the following: