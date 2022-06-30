EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A heartbroken East Lansing mother spoke out Thursday night after three teenagers were charged for the 2021 shooting death of her 17-year-old son.

“When he loved you, he loved you, he was loyal , he was loyal. And he was coming to help anybody and that’s what that day was with the situation with his brother,” said mother Darrilyn Moore.

Anthony “Tre” Davis III was Darrylin Moore’s first born son. She said he taught her how to be a mother and the two formed a strong bond and there were no secrets between them.

Nine months later Moore still doesn’t go a day without thinking about the tragic shooting that ended her son’s life.

On September 20, 2021, Lansing police were called to the 3900 block of Hunter Ridge Drive for reports of a shooting. Around the same time “Tre” was dropped off at a near by hospital with a gun shot wound. He later died from his injuries.

On Thursday, Tre’s mom learned three teens were arrested and charged in Eaton County in connection to his death.

“I was at work and my phone was vibrating and going crazy. And when I opened the first text message, it was the article,” Moore said.

Nineteen-year-old Malachi McAbee, 18-year-old Damari Ware and 16 year old Jaylin Leek are facing a list of charges including first degree murder.

Even though her son lost his life, Moore isn’t convinced murder was the intent.

“That was not they plan that day. I know that was not their intentions… And honestly I’m a real person and I know none of them would want to see Tre hurt,” Moore said.

With a long road ahead, Moore said it’s the life lessons she learned from her son that keep her moving forward.

“Tre would tell me to be forgiving, he would still tell me mom, don’t hate nobody,” she said.

All three teens are held on bonds ranging from $1million to $2 million. They are all expected in court on July 28.