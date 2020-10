SANFORD, Mich. (WLNS) — Today is a return to normal at least for one business owner in Sanford.

The shop was destroyed in the Edenville Dam Flood back in May when water went up to the ceiling at the shop during that time.

Yesterday, the Sanford Sport Shop held a grand re-opening.

The owner said she has relied on donations and support from the community so she could reopen before deer season next month, which as you would imagine is the busiest time of the year.