MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Christmas tree lights are not the only thing sparking some holiday joy in Mason on Thursday evening. Dozens of first responders are pairing up with elementary school students to help them ring in the season.

The saying goes that it’s better to give than receive, and law enforcement officers and firefighters are giving some of their time for 80 children and their families.

Shop with a Hero in Mason, Dec. 7, 2023 (WLNS)

Mason’s Meijer store is exploding with anticipation as children and their families are showing up just now. Volunteers from public safety departments around the county, together with store employees, are wrapping up the finishing touches ahead of the event.

It’s the event’s 22nd year, with the largest group of kids so far.

“We partner with local businesses and individuals to donate to this cause throughout the year. We’ve got 80-plus kids coming to shop, for themselves, for their family…After they’re done shopping and while we’re wrapping their presents, they actually go over to the grocery aisle and we have a whole meal for them and their family to have on Christmas day,” said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

Shop with a Cop in Mason, Dec. 7, 2023 (WLNS)

Organizers said that because of contributions from Meijer, as well as the community, they’ve been able to expand this program every year and keeping sparking a few more smiles.