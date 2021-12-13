Shopper shares online scam story before the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As people rush to get online shopping orders done before the holidays, scammers are out in full force. A woman who fell victim to an online scam has a message for others.

“I don’t do a lot of online shopping. But I thought that I was pretty good with internet shopping but now I’m definitely going to be more careful,” said Heather Wolschlager.

Wolschlager found a clothing website on Facebook through an advertisement.

Wolschlager says she found what looked like some great deals and filled her online cart with some pairs of shoes. However, what they looked like online, didn’t size up to what she actually recieved.

“Looked very cheap, it didn’t have the trademark stamping on the heel as it should have, and the third pair, the zipper was broken. It was defective, the front was dented in,” she said.

The Better Business Bureau calls this a counterfeit goods scam. Even if you’re not shopping online, scammers can send you fake shipping notifications or offers for free gift cards with phishing links attached. If you pay, it could be hard to get your money back.

“They argued with me that the item was as described and I received what I was supposed to, even though I clearly had not and the bank agreed with me that I clearly had not,” Wolschlager said.

She says it took a month of back and forth emails before she received a refund for just one of the 5 pairs of shoes that she ordered.

Now, she has some holiday advice for fellow shoppers before they fall victim to a scam.

“look for reviews on a company before your order from them and see if there are good reviews and bad reviews,” she said.

She also suggests trying to shop in person if you can. That way, you can check the quality of a product before you buy it.