Shoppers hit main street for Small Business Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Being in a small shop and having a more personable shopping experience is what brought shoppers out to local stores today. After more than a year and a half of people mostly relying online for gifts, shop owners said they appreciated the community coming out.

“I feel so blessed and good about it. Our customers have always been super loyal. But I think now more than ever, they realize the importance of shopping small and being part of that community greater good by supporting local businesses,” said Beth Herendeen, a store owner in Lansing’s Old Town.

The weather outside is frightful but the deals insides are delightful at shops like Twiggies. Herendeen said a lot of her home décor business has moved online. But it’s still hard for others to compete.

“A lot of small businesses can’t offer a lot of online, like big box stores. Maybe they don’t have the resources or the time. So being in-store purchases are important as ever for us the small people,” said Vantage Junkies’ Amy McMeeken.

Seeing the struggles of main street shops during the start of the pandemic brought some shoppers off line and wanting to help their local shops, like Franchezka Lapitan-Moore.

“It’s something I want to start maybe incorporating more in my life a little bit. I definitely think the pandemic made me think about more important things,” she said.

For others, the love of in-person shopping is what keeps them coming in.

“Really the reason I like to come out and support the local businesses is I love this shop, it gots a lot of great things. And I like getting gifts for family members that are local because it keeps the local businesses going,” said shopper Andrea Cherwinskad.

“With the way things are going this year, its getting hard to find some items that are a bit more bigger or popular at Walmart,” She said.

Some store owners in Lansing said they extended hours today and even hired on more staff to handle the holiday rush.