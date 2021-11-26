Shoppers hit the stores this morning for 2021 Black Friday sales

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) It’s known as the busiest shopping day of the year, Black Friday, and many stores that offered curbside pick-up only last year and limited capacity are welcoming shoppers back in stores.

From today through Cyber Monday, the National Retail Federation expects 158.3 million people to shop, which is up by about 2 million compared to 2020, which was 156.6 million, but still lower than 2019 at 165.3 million.

This year, experts expect 108 million shoppers are expected to hit the stores in person, and 62.8 million for cyber Monday.

When it comes to popular toys this year, the National Retail Federation says for boys, it’ll be Lego, cars, and trucks, along with Hotwheels. For girls, it’s expected to be Barbie, general dolls, and LOL Dolls.

For general gifts, the most expected purchase for people is predicted to be clothing, followed by gift cards.