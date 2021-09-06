Shoppers, Stores See Higher Meat Prices Ahead of Holiday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Burgers, hot dogs and chicken wings are staples for cook outs this weekend but meat costs are higher that usual, making them hard to find.

“I noticed that it was more expensive this year than, well definitely more than two years ago, for the amount that I purchased,” said shopper Launita Burtley.

She isn’t the only grill master dealing with high costs at the meat counter.

“Certainly easy to find hot dogs and hamburgers but yeah. I would say the prices were a little higher than it was two years ago anyway. And maybe a little higher than last year,” said Scott McDonald, another shopper.

Store managers like Salebea Moshi said that meat production plants have been impacted by the pandemic. It’s causing stores like his to feel the impact through higher prices and meat shortages.

“I’ve been having trouble locating things like wings for example, chicken wings. A lot of stuff like that. And also prices, the flux of prices I’d say,” said the manager of Sunshine Food Market.



“Some days, I’ll order maybe 10 cases and sometimes, I only get two cases and I’ll run out like on the next day. And people, there’s high demand for it. So if they come here, they can’t, they are disappointed,” said Moshi

He said that he’s used to the influx of meat costs, but the last two years have been a rollercoaster.

“I have to check my invoice every week to increase my prices. And I don’t like doing that but you have to keep with the market just to stay afloat,” he said.

But the costs are not keeping customers away, especially during a holiday weekend like Labor Day.

“I can’t wait to have a burger, so we are looking forward too it. And having all the family and friends come out,” said Burtley