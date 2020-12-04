Shopping local during the holiday season in Downtown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS)- Small business Saturday may have passed but the community of charlotte is hoping to inspire people to shop local, all season long with a holiday gift guide.

“Small business, the local community is in my heart. I want this to be here forever,” said local resident and business owner, Jessica Doman.

That is why she took it upon herself to create a Holiday Gift Guide for the local community. She hopes it drives other towns to come shop there as well.

“Come here and shop small. Not only that but we offer unique styles-Styles that you are not going to find at the big stores. I mean, that’s the beauty of boutique shopping that we help to style you,” said store owner, Michelle Taylor of Lilypepper Boutique.

From clothing and jewelry to antique stores- Downtown Charlotte has it all. The downtown business owners have worked hard this pandemic to keep their doors open.

“We offer lots of different options for shopping. We can do it in person of course and we can also do curbside. It’s so important that we all pull together and support our local businesses. They are not just businesses. They’re our friends and our family,” said manager Carrie Burch, of Carl V. Reck Jewelers.

Doman says she hopes people remember that buying your gifts down town help owners- who are also your neighbors.