Shopping with a Dietitian and staying healthy for the holidays

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- As we enter the holiday season, eating healthy can be difficult, and shopping the wrong way will not help. Have you ever wondered if you are grocery shopping correctly and feeding your family the healthiest foods?

Most of us tend to spend the most time shopping in the center aisles, where you will find cookies, chips, all the snacky foods. But you really should spend the most time shopping on the outside perimeters of the store.

“All the fresh and healthy foods will be mostly found on the perimeter of the store, and that’s going to be all good for your body,” said Sarah Heinz, Registered Dietitian from Sparrow Hospital.

When you are shopping, you should always make sure to read the nutrition labels and see what is going to be best for your diet. Remember, getting a colorful plate of veggies is important every day.

“Although the perimeter of the store is fresh and good for you, the center aisles can also hold a lot of nutritional value. Especially if you are looking for canned veggies and frozen ones,” said Heinz.

Making a list before you go in and make sure you have a full stomach is the key to coming out with a balanced and healthy basket full. Of course, one cookie won’t hurt, but it shouldn’t be the whole basket.

For more information on how you can find some healthier diets and meals, you can go to Sparrows demonstration kitchen where Sarah will have lots of knowledge and answers regarding a healthy diet.