‘Short-Term Detention Standards Act’ passes U.S. House

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A bill upgrading the basic needs for migrants being held in custody at the U.S. Mexico border was just passed through the U.S. House.

The ‘Short-Term Detention Standards Act’ is being led by Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

Right now, migrants are given food and water at the border, but the new bill would give them access to bathroom and shower facilities, medical care, personal grooming items, etc.

Representative Slotkin says it’s a basic standard.

“I actually took it from the standards that the Geneva Convention used for our prisoners of war, if we take them on the battle field, or from our bureau of prisons,” said Rep. Slotkin.

She introduced the bill before visiting the border last week with other members of Congress.

“My overall takeaway from the boarder though was just tragedy and misery from every link of the chain,” said Rep. Slotkin.

Updating social media with pictures and videos, Slotkin was vocal about her visit.

“I got angry because that situation at the border is exasperated by the fact that Washington has not done it’s job, on comprehensive immigration reforms, so that is something I’m desperately interested on working on with my Republican colleagues,” said Rep. Slotkin.

She added that the funding for the new necessities would come from a $4.5 billion package, specifically for the southern border, that was passed last month by the Senate.

Back here in Michigan, Pastor Emeritus Fred Thelen says he’s happy someone is taking steps in the right direction.

“It’s long over-do and thank goodness someone is finally have a humanitarian heart and humanitarian sense to take care of the children, so I’m really pleased to hear that this bill has passed,” said Thelen.

Now that the bill has passed through the U.S. House, it will now go to the Senate for a vote.