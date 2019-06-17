UPDATE: Shot fired at Lansing Secretary of State office

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Dozens of people had to evacuate the Lansing Secretary of State office on East Michigan Avenue this morning after a bullet went through a window there.



“Nobody knew what was going on,” said Darryl Saddler, who was inside at the time that it happened.

Saddler says it was just a normal day for him.



“My son and I were standing there to transact some business,” said Saddler.



That was until:



“All of a sudden we heard a gunshot behind us and people started freaking out,” said Saddler.

Caleb Ludwig was also there.



“I heard somebody say, what was that? And we all turned around,” said Ludwig.



Ludwig’s mom says Julie says she was at work at the time and was in shock.



“I was just worried about him and just worried about his safety and is he okay, I was scared,” said Julie Ludwig.



Police are looking for these three people in connection to the case. They say the shot came from the outside, where a man was standing in front of the building and was shot at by someone else driving a car nearby.



They left before police got there, putting a bullet hole through the window.



“We were very lucky that no one was hurt,” said Shawn Starkey, the communications director for the Secretary of State.



Starkey says post-trauma staff are working to make sure the people there at the time are okay.



“It’s upsetting any time something happens that could put our customers and our staff in danger, their safety is our top priority, and we’re sorry that any of them had to go through that today,” said Starkey.

Police say something like this doesn’t happen often.



“This is not common. It’s completely uncommon for the city of Lansing to have a shots fired like this,” said Sgt. Jeromy Churchill of the Lansing Police Department.



But everyone is just glad that no one got seriously hurt.



“I could be planning a funeral right now, so that’s just very upsetting and just thank God that it happened, that he was protected and okay,” said Julie Ludwig.



If you know anything about what happened this morning, call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police say someone fired at least one shot into the Secretary of state office on East Michigan Avenue. It happened around 11:00 this morning.

At least one bullet hole can be seen in the front window of the building. Witnesses dozens of people were inside when the incident happened.

The office is closed while police continue to investigate.

Police say that no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

The Lansing Police Department released the two photos below of people who may have valuable information on this incident.

The two men in the left photo include one in a white shirt and one in a jacket. The male in the white shirt is believed to be 18 to 20-years-old, 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds. The man in the jacket is between 18 to 22 years-old, 5-feet-10 and 180 pounds.

The photo on the right has one additional female police are interested in identifying to get more information about the incident today. She is in a dark shirt, between 30 and 40-years old, 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds.



Anyone with information on the three people in the picture below are encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 – 4600 or Detective Martha McGonegal at (517) 483 – 4823.