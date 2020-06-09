Shots fired at police car in Eaton Rapids, police ask anyone with info to report it

Eaton Rapids, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton Rapids Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding shots fired at one of their police cars on Monday, June 8 to contact the police.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:58 a.m. June 8 when an Eaton Rapids officer attempted to stop a vehicle suspected of being involved in an incident involving gunshots in Hamlin Township.

There were no injuries in that incident. The vehicle fled from the officer traveling east bound on Barnes Rd.

An occupant of the vehicle shot at the officer during the vehicle pursuit, striking the patrol vehicle. The officer was not injured and did not return fire.

There are no suspects in custody and the vehicle was not located.

No additional information is being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing in partnership with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Eaton Rapids Police Department at 517-663-8118 ext. 8152