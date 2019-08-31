Shots fired at Urban Beat in Old Town

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired outside the Urban Beat event center in Old Town early Saturday morning.

The Lansing Police Department said four shots were fired towards the building around 1:30 a.m. One of the shots went through the window, but no one was injured.

Witnesses report seeing a grey car with tinted windows leave the scene. They believe the shots might have come from that car.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-7600.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.