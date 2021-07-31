Shots heard near Pinball Petes in East Lansing

Police presence outside Pinball Petes in East Lansing at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Photo: Asha Patel)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There is a heavy police presence outside of Pinball Petes in East Lansing early Saturday morning.

Officers showed up shortly after 2:30 Saturday morning near the corner of Albert and M.A.C in downtown East Lansing — when 6 News got on the scene officers were handcuffing a suspect and taking him into custody.

Since that time, a second man has been taken into custody.

Officials have not yet confirmed what happened, but witnesses tell 6 News they heard four gun shots. Currently, the area is taped off and East Lansing Police and Michigan State University Police are on scene investigating.

