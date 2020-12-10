Should I wipe down groceries during the pandemic? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

(AP) — Should I wipe down groceries during the pandemic?

Experts say it’s not necessary for most people.

The coronavirus spreads mainly through the respiratory droplets people spray when talking, coughing, sneezing or singing. It’s why health experts stress the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.

Experts still recommend cleaning surfaces — especially frequently touched spots that infected people might have recently touched. That will also help reduce risk from other germs that haven’t gone away in the pandemic.

People caring for those at risk for severe illness if infected might also want to take the precaution of wiping down any packages.