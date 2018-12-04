Sick leave advocates plan 2020 ballot drive if law gutted

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- - UPDATE: Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette says it is constitutional for Michigan's Legislature to pass bills initiated as ballot drives and subsequently amend them in the same legislative session.

Schuette's opinion was made public Tuesday as the GOP-controlled House prepared to vote to significantly scale back minimum wage and paid sick leave laws that legislators passed in September so they would be easier to change now. Organizers of the ballot initiatives say the strategy is unconstitutional, and legal challenges are likely if Gov. Rick Snyder signs the bills.

In his opinion dated Monday, Schuette says the state constitution imposes restrictions on lawmakers' ability to amend voter-approved laws, but it has no "express limitations on amending a legislatively enacted initiated law." He says Michigan courts have said legislatively enacted initiatives should be treated similarly to ordinary legislation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Advocates of paid sick leave are planning to launch a 2020 ballot drive if a new Michigan law is gutted by Republican-controlled Legislature.

MI Time to Care filed petition language Monday, days after the Senate voted to significantly scale back paid sick time requirements due to take effect in March. The GOP-led House will hold a hearing Tuesday.

Majority Republicans approved sick leave and minimum wage ballot initiatives before the election to make it easier to change them. Critics say the move would be unconstitutional.

It is unclear if Republican Gov. Rick Snyder will OK the bills. But if he does and legal challenges are unsuccessful, sick leave advocates know that if they gather enough signatures for 2020, Democratic Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer will not join GOP legislators in gutting it.