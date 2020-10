LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Organizers of a ballot drive have turned in more than 483,000 signatures to the state for an initiative to ban discrimination against LGBTQ people in Michigan.

They want the state’s Civil Rights Law amended.

If election officials determine that 340,000 are valid the bill would go to the legislature where similar bills have been stalled for quite a while.

If lawmakers don’t adopt the measure within 40 days, it would go to a statewide vote in November of 2022.