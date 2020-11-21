Silver Bells 5K happening today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This morning runners are getting ready because today is the 10th annual Silver Bells 5K race.

The three mile race starts at 9 o’clock this morning in downtown Lansing. Due to the pandemic this year the race will be virtual. People can run or walk at home or in person. The top finishers will receive awards like:$50 gift card to Playmakers, $100 gift card to Douglas J, and Diana Tarpoff, President, R.E. Olds Foundation.

Proceeds will go towards benefiting Silver Bells home edition and the Chris and Louise Holman foundation.

Those participating are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines: