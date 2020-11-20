Silver Bells Virtual 5k begins today

FILE – In this April 17, 2017, file photo, runners cross the Boston Marathon start line in Hopkinton, Mass. The 124th Boston Marathon is scheduled for Monday, April 20, 2020. Boston Marathon organizers say they’re postponing the prestigious race until Sept. 14 because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

Michigan (WLNS) – Today the 10th annual Silver Bells 5k race is taking place, but this year in a virtual setting.

This race is presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network with support from AF Group and Dean Trailways.

During this year’s event, participants will be able to run/walk the 5K marked course in downtown Lansing anytime over the course of Silver Bells weekend or from home virtually.

Anyone who finishes the race will receive a medal, a custom buff, and a bib. According to information from the event’s website, all contest announcements and results will be made online.

Over the years, this event has generated more than $44,000 for organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters Michigan Capital Region, The Capital Area United Way, and The Greater Lansing Food Bank.

There are limited spots left for today’s race. If you’re interested or want to know more, you can click the link here.