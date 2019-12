Meet “Simba,” our pet of the day.

Simba is a an old, small fella. He is a 12-year-old miniature pinscher.

Simba has been neutered, is up to date on vaccinations and ready to go home. He would love to be in his new home for Christmas.

For more information, please call 517-787-7387 or visit C-H-S-pets-dot-org. You can also stop by the Cascades Humane Society located at 1515 Carmen Dr, in Jackson.