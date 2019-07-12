Simon preliminary exam resumes this morning

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Testimony is set to resume in former Michigan State University Lou Anna Simon’s preliminary exam Friday.

The hearing will enter its sixth day, stretching over the course of several months. Prosecutors are trying to prove there’s enough evidence to send Simon to trial on charges of lying to police in the Larry Nassar investigation.

>>Day five recap

>>Day four recap

>>Day three recap

>>Day two recap

>>Day one recap, including case background

Simon is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors in the case. She told police she knew a sports medicine doctor was under investigation in 2014, but did not know it was Nassar specifically. Prosecutors say that was a lie.

6 News Reporter Aaron Jordan will be in the courtroom. Follow him on Twitter @WLNSAaronJordan for live updates, and watch for full recaps on 6 News.