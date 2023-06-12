LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Simtob Management is a company that owns 21 properties across Lansing, including numerous red-tagged apartments and townhomes, has settled its lawsuit with the city.

After seeing what little work was accomplished, the Lansing mayor says the city used its last resort and filed a lawsuit in March to force the company to fix their properties.

“We have got a lot of tools in the toolbox we’re going to use all of them. In this case, we used all of them and we got the results we expected that the citizens in Lansing deserve,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

The mayor says the city also filed the lawsuit to get money back from paying for some of the tenants’ relocation costs and says the company will be on the hook if it happens again.

“Under the agreement, if a property is red-tagged for any reason and we have to relocate any of our residents, they will pay for those relocation costs. They’re going to re-pay us for the existing 10-15 grand in relocating costs,” said Schor

In a statement from Simtob Management said that they have a card on file with Travelodge, paying for the temporary housing since April 20 of this year. They also say that they have been open and willing to pay for any fees associated with the relocation of their residents.

Simtob claims that they informed the city of Lansing would cover 100% of any hotel costs and will start mailing the City of Lansing a check for $10,091.78

The mayor says the settlement covers all of Simtob’s 21 properties. He adds that the people living in those red-tagged apartments can expect some big changes in the next few months

“We got this settlement that will ensure that these properties will all be brought up to code and it’s between 45 and 60 to 90 days. So, the next two-three months these are all going to be brought up to code,” Schor said.

Additionally, they can’t get out of the deal by selling the properties. the settlement says they can’t sell until they’re fixed.

The settlement also states that the city must inspect all 21 properties within 40 days. If the buildings pass inspection this inspection, the people living in hotels for the past two months will finally get to go home.

