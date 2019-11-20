Singer Tiffany pulls plug on Silver Bells performance

Fans of the 1980’s singing sensation Tiffany will have to wait for another chance to see the star.

The singer was scheduled to headline a concert Friday night at Silver Bells in the City.

Today she cancelled her show for health reasons.

In a statement from the city the singer is quoted as saying she “wishes everyone a rockin’ retro tree lighting.”

Music fans will still have a big show to enjoy.

The band Mega 80’s, already slated to perform Friday night at the Lansing Center, will extend their show to cover Tiffany’s absence.

The 35th annual Silver Bells in the City concert will be held inside Hall C of the Lansing Center. Doors will open for the concert at 7:30 pm and a cash bar will be available for those 21 years and older with a valid ID.