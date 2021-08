LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Shortly after 6:30 AM Lansing police and fire department responded to a car crash at the intersection of W. Holmes Road and S. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

6 news has confirmed this was a single-car accident that sent one person to a nearby hospital. The cause of the car crash is still unknown and under investigation according to officials.

As this story continues to develop 6 News will keep you updated.