Family’s house burns down on Christmas Day

ALBION, Mich. (WLNS) — Christmas Day began like any other day for Kara Brown and her kids.

“I actually started Christmas day at work. I was super excited to get home and show my kids what I got them for Christmas,” Brown said.

She said it started out as the best Christmas she ever gave her kids.

“They had everything opened scattered in the house. It was all over the floors.. like, I couldn’t even see the floors. Everything… wrapping paper, boxes, toys, constantly, ‘Mom, help me with this! Mom, help me with this!’ ” Brown said.

That is, until things took a turn for the worst.

“I was in the bedroom with my son, my baby, my three month. Feeding him and trying to put him to sleep while the kids were playing. And they came like in the bedroom like freaking out. I didn’t know what they were freaking out about,” Brown said.

A fire broke out in their living room.

“I ran back in the room, grabbed the baby, and like just ran. I told them to run. We ran past it and everything because we couldn’t come out the front door,” Brown said.

Everybody got out safely. Kara and her kids left their house with only the matching Christmas pajamas on their back.

Kara said the fire started from a candle that was lit. Even though they left with nothing, Kara’s family and community are helping her pick up the pieces.

Kara’s sister, Karissa Siegrist, started a GoFundMe page for Kara. So far, they’ve raised more than $3,400.

Karissa said this money can go a long way for Kara.

“Not only could it be a place to start a new… like a new house, but it could also buy you essentially everything you need in your house,” Siegrist said.

If you’d like to donate, click the link below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kara-start-over-after-house-fire?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR2K2H0LUYoDS0SP80EwfLazG-fwrchk8dHjbN9TtSkt2psFz4Lsf3NiHO4