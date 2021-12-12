Sir Pizza hosts fundraiser to benefit funeral expenses for Lansing teen shot and killed

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Sir Pizza in Lansing is hosting a fundraiser for Arianna Christina Delacruz, a 17-year-old, who was shot and killed Friday morning.

The fundraiser will be held on Wednesday, December 15th around 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m at 201 E. Cesar E Chavez Avenue. The pizzeria says all proceeds will go toward funeral expenses.

Flier

On Friday, December 10th, The Lansing Police Dept. told 6 News a 17-year-old suffered gunshot wounds in the area of S. Cedar St. and Miller Rd.

Authorities say they also found an 18-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy who was shot, and a 10-week old boy who had a serious injury they were all transported to the hospital.

Police say the 17-year-old died from her injuries.

Lansing Police found all four people inside a car around 4:21 a.m.

The Lansing Police Department did not provide an update on the other three people.

For more information regarding the fundraiser call (517) 402-7567.