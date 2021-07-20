Six acres of state forest and national park lands burned in fire near Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Picture of firefighting equipment at fire on state and national lands near Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo courtesy of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (WJMN) – On July 19, 2021, around 3:00 P.M. a United States Coast Guard vessel out of Station Marquette reported seeing a wildland fire.

Fire on state and national lands near Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo courtesy of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

The location of the fire was near the Twelvemile Beach campground in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore (PRNL). Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) firefighters responded to the fire along with assistance from Burt Township Fire and PRNL park rangers. Approximately six acres burned of state forest and national parklands.

An investigation into the start of the fire is still ongoing. Firefighters will be at the scene today conducting mop-up operations. Smoke and limited visibility may affect the area in the oncoming days near Twelvemile Beach campground and along Highway 58 near Kingston Lake campground.

Picture of firefighter at fire on state and national lands near Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo courtesy of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

“Thank you to all our agency partners who reported and helped us keep this fire under control,” said Chief Ranger Joseph Hughes. “I would like to remind all park visitors to recreate safely. Drivers and visitors should slow down and use caution in the area.”