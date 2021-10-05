Six deer in south Michigan test positive for epizootic hemorrhagic disease

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Six deer have tested positive for epizootic hemorrhagic disease in south Michigan, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced on Tuesday.

Three cases were found in Oakland County, one in Macomb County, one in Clair County and one in Shiawassee County. It’s often transmitted through midge bites, but infection doesn’t always come with disease

EHD is a viral, sometimes fatal disease that is found in ruminants such as white-tailed deer, mule deer and elk.

Symptoms of EHD in animals include internal bleeding and fluid accumulation, however there is NO evidence that humans can contract EHD.

“We are asking for hunters to look around as they hit the field this fall to let us know if they find dead deer, especially any near water,” said Tom Cooley, DNR wildlife pathologist.

Animals with EHD are often found near bodies of water due to a high fever and dehydration.