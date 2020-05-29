Six fire departments respond to DeWitt Area Fire

DeWitt Township, Mich. (WLNS) — Six fire departments responded to a DeWitt Area barn fire Friday afternoon.

The barn was fully engulfed, but firefighters contained the fire just to the barn.

No one was injured.

The barn is a total loss and the fire department said that when they spoke to the owner, the owner said the fire started from a truck that was inside the barn.

The owner started the truck, which caught fire and spread to the rest of the barn.

According to the fire departments, there was little inside the barn except for hay.