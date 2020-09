Detroit, Mich. — Police in Detroit are searching for the person responsible for shooting outside of a strip-club that sent six people to a hospital.

A large group was outside of the club on the city’s west side shortly before 2 o’clock this morning, when police say, at least one person opened fire.

All of the victims are all in their 20’s. Two of them are in critical condition.

Detectives are still trying to piece everything together.