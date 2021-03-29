Sixth Michigan man charged in US Capitol riot

Images included in a federal court affidavit show Anthony Williams in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

UNDATED (WOOD) — Another Michigan man faces federal charges for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol as part of a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6.

Records posted online by the FBI show Anthony Robert Williams of Southgate was arrested Friday. He is charged with obstructing official proceedings, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A criminal complaint says the FBI started investigating Williams after a tipster identified him by name and then directed agents to social media posts showing Williams inside the Capitol.

In one social media video taken inside the Capitol, court documents say, Williams said “desperate times call for desperate measures.” In another video taken outside, he admitted to ‘storming’ the Capitol, saying, “we took this (expletive) building.”

In addition to those images, the FBI says cellphone records show Williams’ phone was inside the Capitol on the day of the riot.

He is among six Michigan residents who now face federal charges in connection to the riot, including two who were arrested earlier this month. Most of them are from southeastern Michigan, but one is from the Upper Peninsula.

The mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump and anti-government extremists rushed the Capitol as Congress worked to certify the Electoral College vote in favor of President Joe Biden. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer who was beaten to death and a rioter who was shot by police.